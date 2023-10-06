Maharashtra Discom Staffer Goes To Collect Bill Of Rs 6,000, Gets Beaten Up: Cops

MSEDCL employees' union general secretary said such incidents were increasing. (Representational)

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) staffer was beaten up by a consumer on Thursday when he went to collect pending power bills of Rs 6,000, a police official said.

Senior technician Mahendra Badgujar has been hospitalised with multiple fractures, the Naupada police station official added.

"Badgujar had gone to recover power bills of Rs 6,000 from the accused, who assaulted him with an iron rod. He has been charged with assaulting public servant, criminal intimidation and other offences but is yet to be arrested," he said.

MSEDCL employees' union general secretary Leeladhar Bansode said such incidents were increasing, which was putting tremendous pressure of staffers of the state-run power utility.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)