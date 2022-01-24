Maharashtra Daily Covid Cases Drop Sharply To 28,286

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 40,805 new cases and 44 deaths (File)

Maharashtra today recorded 28,286 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,519 less than on Sunday, and 36 fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With this, the overall tally of Covid cases surged to 75,35,511 and the death count jumped to 1,42,151, a department bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 70,89,936 after 21,941 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,99,604 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 40,805 new cases and 44 deaths.

Also, 86 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 2,845, the department said.

Out of these, 1,454 Omicron patients have already recovered, the bulletin added.