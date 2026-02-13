No More Paying Full Toll For Incomplete Expressways Under New Rules

The Centre has announced a change in toll collection rules for National Expressways. Now, the commuters won't pay the full toll if an expressway is not fully operational. They will be charged only for the completed portions, at rates applicable to National Highways.

New Toll Provisions

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a statement, stated, “For users of National Expressways that are only partially operational, the Government of India has notified an amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.”

Previously, a toll was often collected for the full length of expressways, even if large sections were still under construction. Commuters had to pay the total fee, regardless of whether only part of the expressway was usable. The new rules now ensure toll is charged only for operational stretches.

Current Fee Structure On Expressways

Currently, the toll on National Expressways is set 25 per cent higher than on standard National Highways. This reflects the access-controlled, faster and more seamless travel experience provided on expressways. Even if a section is incomplete, commuters have to pay the full fee for the operational portion.

The Ministry said that under the new rule, “when a National Expressway is not opened end to end, the toll fee will be charged for the completed length at a lower rate.”

The change is aimed at encouraging commuters to use the operational stretches of National Expressways. According to the Ministry, this will help decongest the existing National Highway routes parallel to the expressways and enable faster movement of both passengers and freight. It is also expected to reduce pollution caused by traffic jams on older highways.

Change Effective February 15

The amended rules, titled the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, will come into effect on February 15, 2026. The provisions will remain in effect for up to one year, or until the expressway becomes fully operational, whichever is earlier.

The move is expected to benefit private vehicle drivers as well as truck and bus operators. Lower toll costs could reduce transportation expenses.