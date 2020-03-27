Maharashtra Cop Breaks Into Song Urging People To Stay Home Over COVID-19

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India (Representational)

The video of a Maharashtra policeman singing a popular Bollywood film song to persuade people to stay indoors amid rising coronavirus cases in the state has gone viral on social media.

In the video, apparently shot in north Maharashtra, the policeman can be seen with a cordless mic in hand, asking people stay at home as part of the social distancing exercise to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The cop is seen singing "zindagi maut na ban jaye, sambhalo yaaron... (Ensure your life doesn't turn into death, beware friends)" from Aamir Khan's movie Sarfarosh.

The policeman's out of the box thinking to drive home the message of social distancing was lauded by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The NCP minister posted the video of the policeman singing on his Twitter handle and hoped people take notice.

A Maharashtra police constable breaks into song in a bid to convince people to co-operate & stay indoors... Hope people listen to his musical entreaty!#FootSoldiersofWarOnCoronapic.twitter.com/RhuEdBN9h6 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 27, 2020

