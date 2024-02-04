Rickshaw Driver Gets 10 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Thane

A case under POCSO Act was registered against the man (Representational)

A special POCSO court in Thane has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

Special POCSO Act Judge DS Deshmukh, in his order of January 29, also fined Rajeshsingh Ambikasingh Yadav, a rickshaw driver from Kashimira area, Rs 5,000.

On November 18, 2018, Yadav, who was a friend of the victim's father, took her to his house and subjected her to aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

After she narrated her ordeal to her family, a case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

Nine witnesses were examined, including the victim and her mother, Special Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu said.

The judge rejected the defence's claim that a false complaint had been registered as the victim's father was supposed to repay a loan of Rs 20,000 to the accused.

