BJP Leader Alleges Attack By 'Shiv Sena Goons' At Pune Corporation Premises

The Maharashtra BJP chief has condemned the alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya. (File)

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday claimed he was "attacked" by "Shiv Sena gundas" in Pune Municipal Corporation premises when he had gone there in connection with allegations of irregularities in contracts to run jumbo COVID-19 hospitals.

"I am attacked by Shiv Sena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika," he tweeted, while BJP Pune president Jagdish Mulik said the former had to be taken to Sancheti Hospital for treatment.

I am attacked by Shivsena Gundas inside the premises of Pune Mahapalika@BJP4India@BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) February 5, 2022

Condemning the attack on Mr Somaiya, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North fell down when he was manhandled.

He said Mr Somaiya was not one to be intimidated by such tactics, adding that the latter had similar experiences when he visited Yavatmal to speak on allegations against Bhavna Gavali as well as Hasan Mushrif (in Kolhapur).

