Work Of 50 Years Done In 5 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari In Maharashtra

Nitin Gadkari said the development in the past five years under the NDA was just a trailer.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said the Centre and Maharashtra government had managed to complete development works in five years that could not be done in 50.

Addressing a rally in Nagpur South Assembly seat, Mr Gadkari said work was done to solve the water crisis in the state and also increase irrigation potential.

"We have completed road works of about Rs 5 lakh crore in the past five years. A sum of Rs 1 lakh crore has been awarded for irrigation projects. Ports in the country have registered Rs 7,000 crore profit, including JNPT in the state which had a profit of Rs 1,800 crore," he said.

"Works that could not be done in 50 years were completed in five years under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Fadnavis," he said.

He said development in the state and country in the past five years under the NDA was just a "trailer" and the film had not even begun.

