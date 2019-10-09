Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: A Shiv Sainik Will Be Chief Minister In Times To Come, Says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said it was Bal Thackeray's dream to remove the special status provided to J&K.

A Shiv Sainik will be a Chief Minister in Maharashtra in the times to come, said Sanjay Raut while addressing party's Dussehra rally in Mumbai.

"There will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister in the state in the times to come. Today, Shiv Sena looks a little calm but do not go by that. Since we are in the alliance we ought to speak carefully on some issues," said Mr Raut while addressing the gathering at the rally.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Mr Raut stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

"We are not just planning to win the assembly elections; we want to hoist our flag in the ministry. Back then nobody dared to raise voice against notes ban but party chief Uddhav Thackeray was the only person who stated that the economy was affected due to demonetization. It was Bal Thackeray's dream to remove the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and that's why we came into an alliance with BJP," he added.

Mr Raut also said that Shiv Sena's name would be written on the first brick that would be used in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

