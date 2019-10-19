Maharashtra Elections 2019: Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Joins Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement.

All India | | Updated: October 19, 2019 06:43 IST
Shera joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray.


Mumbai: 

With 3 days to go for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena.

He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree here.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.



