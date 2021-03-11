Maha Shivratri 2021: First Shahi Snan At Mahakumbh In Haridwar Today

Mahakumbh 2021: Thousands take a holy dip in the Ganga on the first Shahi Snan on Shivratri

It's Mahashivratri today. Lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva have gathered at the Mahakumbh in Haridwar for the most auspicious first Shahi Snan. Taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during Mahashivratri is believed by Hindus to bring good fortune. According to mythology, the waters of the Ganga turn into necter during the Shahi Snan days at Mahakumbh. Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri bathing ghat is buzzing with people since day break on Mahashivratri.

"Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed 'snan' till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat as 'akharas' are getting ready for 'shahi snan'," said Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General of Police, Kumbh Mela told news agency ANI.

Mahashivratri Shahi Snan timings at Haridwar Mahakumbh:

At the Har ki Pauri ghat, sadhus from the akharas can bathe from 8 AM to 5 PM on Maha Shivratri. Other devotees can take a holy dip in the Ganga before 8 AM and after 5 PM.

Mahashivratri Shahi Snan images from Haridwar Mahakumbh:

#WATCH | Haridwar: Sadhus of Juna Akhara participate in first 'shahi snan' of Kumbh Mela 2021, on the occasion of #MahaShivaratripic.twitter.com/q4cGuYbEMy — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday directed senior state officials to shower flowers from helicopters on pilgrims who have come to Mahakumbh for the first holy dip on Mahashivaratri. There are 5,000 security personnel, CCTV cameras and drones for the security of pilgrims at Haridwar Kumbh.

#WATCH: Scores of devotees arrive at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar ahead of the first 'shahi snan' on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri today pic.twitter.com/9Yf0oyZyUb — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Mahashivaratri is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The holy occasion refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. Mahashivratri is all about overcoming ignorance and is observed by remembering Lord Shiva and chanting prayers, and fasting.