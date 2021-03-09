Maha Shivratri 2021: Shiva Mantras, Best Devotional Songs For Shivratri

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date in India: This year Maha Shivratri is on March 11

Maha Shivaratri, one of the most important festivals of India, is on March 11. Maha Shivratri falls on the fourteenth night of the New Moon phase in the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Maha Shivratri or the 'Great Night of Shiva' is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva across the country with great reverence. Shaivites or followers of Lord Shiva often do sadhana or meditation for days leading up to Maha Shivaratri. Devotees stay awake the entire night on Shivratri, perform puja and chant 'Rudram' or Vedic mantras for peace and energy. Devotional songs and stotras dedicated to Lord Shiva are also sung through the night. Fasting on Shivratri is also very significant for devotees.

Lord Shiva is believed to be the source of energy and the supreme one who creates, protects, destroys and transforms. He is also considered as the 'Adiyogi' or 'original yogi' and 'Natraj' or the 'divine dancer'. Here are five powerful mantras devotees of Lord Shiva chant.

Maha Shivratri: Know the 5 key Shiva mantras

1. Shiva Moola Mantra:

Om Namah Shivaya

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

4. Rudra Mantra:

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

5. Shiva Stotram:

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram

Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram

Sada Vasantam Hridayaravinde

Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami

Maha Shivaratri: Famous devotional songs of Lord Shiva

'Shri Shiv Chalisa' by Suresh Wadkar

'Jai Shiv Omkara' by Anuradha Paudwal

'Subah Subah Le Shiv Ka Naam' by Hariharan

'Shiv Tandav Stotram' by Shankar Mahadevan

'Har Har Mahadev Shanbhu' by Narendra Chanchal

'Shiv Shankar Beda Paar Karo' by Hariharan