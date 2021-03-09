Shivratri 2021 Date: Know When Is Maha Shivratri, Tithi And Puja Time

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date: Shivratri this year is on Thurdsay, March 11

Maha Shivratri or the 'Great Night of Lord Shiva' is one of the most significant festivals for Hindus across the world. On Shivratri, devotees of Lord Shiva seek his blessings. People observe stringent fast and often stay up all night singing bhajans dedicated to Shiva and chanting prayers. On Shivratri, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga or any river in the vicinity and Shiva temples across the country see thousands of devotees with milk, fruits and other offerings for Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva is known by several names. Some of them are Mahadeva, Pashupati, Bhairava, Vishwanath, Bhole Nath, Shambhu and Shankar.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date and time

Shivratri is on Thursday, March 11

Nishita Kaal (night) Puja Time is from 12:06 AM to 12:55 AM on March 12

Shivaratri Parana Time is from 6:34 AM to 3:02 PM on March 12

Shivratri first prahar puja time is from 6:27 PM to 9:29 PM on March 12

Shivratri second prahar puja time is from 9:29 PM to 12:31 AM on March 12

Shivratri third prahar puja time is from 12:31 AM to 03:32 AM on March 12

Shivratri fourth prahar puja time is from 3:32 AM to 06:34 AM on March 12

The significant Chaturdashi tithi or time begins at 2:39 PM on March 11 and ends at 3:02 PM on March 12.

Maha Shivratri 2021: Here are the key mantras to know

Shiva Moola Mantra:

Om Namah Shivaya

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Lord Shiva is the 'Supreme Being' and according to Hindu mythology, he is the 'destroyer' among the Trimurti, which includes Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara. Shiva is believed to be the god of the Yogis. He is also the cosmic dancer or Nataraja, the 'Lord of Dancers'.