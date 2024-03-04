Maha Shivratri 2024: Fasting Ritual And Its Significance

On Maha Shivratri, devotees pray for Lord Shiva's blessings.

Maha Shivratri, one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the destroyer and regenerator in the Trimurti - the Hindu trinity. Celebrated with great fervour and devotion, Maha Shivratri falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, typically in February or March. The festival is celebrated across the length and breadth of the country, and some places have their own unique traditions blended in the age-old traditional practices. Central to this auspicious occasion are the fasting rules and rituals observed by devotees seeking spiritual upliftment and divine blessings.

This year, the Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8.

Lord Shiva symbolises the eternal prana, the undying force of eternal existence. He is honoured as Mrityunjaya - one who has conquered death. He also practices intense yoga, showing the path of knowledge to his devotees. Fasting is considered a type of yoga and on Maha Shivratri, it is practiced as a means of purifying the mind, body and soul while demonstrating reverence and dedication to Lord Shiva. Devotees adhere to strict fasting rules, abstaining from consuming any kind of food, and even water. Some may choose to observe a partial fast by consuming fruits, milk, and nuts, while others opt for a complete fast lasting for the entire day and night.

The day of Maha Shivratri begins with devotees waking up early in the morning and taking a bath, symbolising the purification of the body and soul. Following this, they visit Shiva temples to offer prayers and perform various rituals. Throughout the day, devotees engage in chanting of sacred mantras, such as the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, believed to invoke the blessings and protection of Lord Shiva.

One of the most significant rituals observed on Maha Shivratri is the Abhishekam, or ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with sacred substances such as milk, honey, ghee, yogurt and water. This ritual signifies the purification and sanctification of the deity. Devotees also offer Bilva leaves, which hold great significance in Shiva worship, along with other offerings like fruits and flowers.

As night falls, devotees participate in jagran (an all-night vigil), during which they engage in continuous prayer, meditation and devotional singing in praise of Lord Shiva.

The fast is traditionally broken on the following day, after sunrise, with the consumption of a simple meal consisting of fruits, milk and other vegetarian delicacies. Devotees offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva before partaking of the first meal, which is considered sacred and blessed.