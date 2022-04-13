Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Didn't Suffer Heart Attack: Ajit Pawar

Doctors said Dhananjay Munde needs to remain hospitalised for two-three days. (File)

A day after Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was hospitalised, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said Mr Munde did not suffer a mild heart attack, but had become "unconscious for sometime" and that his health is now fine.

Sources close to Mr Munde had on Tuesday said the minister was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after he felt uneasy and suffered "a stroke". After meeting Mr Munde at the hospital here on Wednesday, Mr Pawar said, "His (Munde's) health is fine. He has been kept in the ICU. I met the doctors treating him. I have asked the doctors to carry out his thorough examinations."

"There was news that he suffered a mild heart attack. He did not suffer a mild attack," he added.

Mr Pawar said Mr Munde became unconscious on Tuesday and remained so for some time after being admitted to the hospital. "But he regained consciousness after some time following tests...there is nothing to worry," Mr Pawar said.

According to doctors, Mr Munde needs to remain hospitalised for two-three days and has been advised complete rest, he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Mr Munde over phone and wished the latter a speedy recovery, a statement from Mr Munde's office said.

State ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dattatray Bharane, NCP MP Supriya Sule and Dhananjay Munde's cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde also met him, the statement said.

Meanwhile, to a question about Raj Thackeray's criticism of NCP leaders on Tuesday, Mr Pawar asked the media not to give too much importance to the MNS president's comments.

The NCP leader said he has answers to every question and will speak at the right time.

