Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Vehicle Entry Restrictions Lifted In Prayagraj: Official

Addressing concerns over reports circulating on social media, District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar clarified, "A viral message claims that vehicle entry in Prayagraj will remain restricted until February 4. This is completely baseless."

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Vehicle Entry Restrictions Lifted In Prayagraj: Official
Police have been instructed to remove the diversions and barricades.
Prayagraj:

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar on Thursday announced the removal of vehicle entry restrictions in Prayagraj, which had been imposed for the smooth movement of devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Addressing concerns over reports circulating on social media, Mandar clarified, "A viral message claims that vehicle entry in Prayagraj will remain restricted until February 4. This is completely baseless. The diversion scheme was implemented only in view of the Mouni Amavasya snan (holy bath)."

"As of today, January 30, devotees are returning, and police have been instructed to remove the diversions and barricades. There will be no entry restrictions on vehicles on January 31, February 1, and February 4," he said.

However, Mr Mandar clarified that the diversion scheme would be re-implemented on February 2 and 3 for the Basant Panchami snan.

"A separate process for vehicle entry into the mela area will be managed by the Mela Officer and the DIG, who will issue further notifications. There are no restrictions on vehicles within the Prayagraj Commissionerate area," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maha Kumbh, Vehicle Restriction Prayagraj, Maha Kumbh Vehicle Restriction
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.