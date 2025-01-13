Maha Kumbh 2025: 50 Lakh Take Holy Dip At Sangam Ahead Of First Bathing

Nearly 50 lakh devotees took a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday, a day ahead of the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima, authorities said.

Men, women, elderly individuals, children, and a large number of saints and seers converged at the Sangam to perform the sacred ritual, seeking blessings, an official statement issued in Lucknow on Sunday said.

On Saturday, 33 lakh devotees visited the Mela to bathe in the Sangam, Director Information Shishir said, adding that in past two days over 85 lakh people had bathed in the river.

This year, the Mahakumbh is expected to witness participation from more than 45 crore people, making it one of the largest such gatherings in history, it said.

All 13 akharas –- considered the representatives of Sanatan Dharma — have set up their camps in zones designated to them, ahead of the commencement of the 40-day festival.

On Sunday, Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin completed its entry into the camp area, marking the culmination of the akhara processions.

The first Amrit Snan (auspicious bath) is scheduled to take place on January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, during which all akharas will take ceremonial dips in an ordained sequence.

Officials remain on high alert, ensuring arrangements for crowd management, sanitation, and public safety are in place.

