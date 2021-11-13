4 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Forest: Police

The gun battle took place this morning in the Gyarahbatti forest area. (Representational image)

At least four Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police on Saturday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The gun battle took place this morning at Dhanora in the Gyarahbatti forest area in the district, located over 920 km away from Mumbai, when a police team was conducting a search operation, he said.

As per the preliminary information, the extremists fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated, he added.

"So far we have information that four Maoist were killed," he said, adding that the encounter is still on.