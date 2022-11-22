Magic Shows, Street Plays In AAP's Campaign For Delhi Civic Polls

Gopal Rai said in second phase, AAP would kick off campaign of 'Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka paarshad'

Guitar and magic shows, 1,000 street meetings by star campaigners and street plays are some of the events planned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to impress voters ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, during its second phase of campaigning from Wednesday.

Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the first phase of campaigning was about the way Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal improved schools and hospitals in the metropolis.

"In the same way, the level of work will be the same if the AAP comes to power in the MCD," Mr Rai said at a press conference.

In the first phase, the party had launched the theme of ''MCD Mein Bhi Kejriwal'' (Kejriwal even in the MCD), under which all the candidates carried out marches in different booths and conducted door-to-door campaigning.

Mr Rai said that in the second phase, the AAP would kick off the campaign of ''Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka paarshad'' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor).

"From tomorrow, the party's campaigning will be gaining speed. Our star campaigners will hold 1,000 'nukkad sabhas' (street meetings) till December 2," he said.

"On November 23, there will be 45 'nukkad sabhas', 65 on November 24 and 120 on November 25. We will intensify our campaigning," he added.

Sharing more details about the events, Mr Rai said the Dance For Democracy, the AAP's team for flash mob campaigns, would hold cultural events.

"There will also be 'nukkad nataks' (street plays) to send out the message that Mr Kejriwal's councillors should be elected in the MCD, besides guitar shows and magic shows," he added.

The MCD election is scheduled to be held on December 4 and the counting of votes is on December 7.

