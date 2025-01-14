AAP Tweaks Manoj Tiwari's 'Hind Ka Sitara' As Poll Song, BJP Release Delhi Rap

Besides caustic barbs and heated exchanges, the election season in Delhi is receiving a healthy dose of musical swipes too. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition BJP today launched campaign songs targeting each other in the run-up to the February 5 polls.

The BJP released a rap song targeting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, with a Hindi caption meaning, "Delhi is in a bad shape because of a cheat." The song claims AAP failed to fulfill its promises to Delhi residents and questioned the government's claims of work in health and education. "Kejriwal left Delhi in bad shape, he tricked people with promises, he falsified every dream," the song's lyrics said.

Hours later, AAP hit back with a Bhojpuri campaign song with a tune similar to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's popular number Hind ke Sitara in Panchayat web series. Mr Tiwari, who was a popular actor and singer in Bhojpuri films before he entered politics, is a three-time BJP MP from Delhi and former chief of the BJP's Delhi unit. His 'Hind ke sitara' number in Panchayat web series was a huge hit.

"अरे दिल्ली के बदल दिहले सूरत, सुहावन खूबसूरत न हो।

ए राजा जी, फिर से केजरीवाल के जरूरत...आइल बा मुहूरत हो।"



खिचड़ी महापर्व के शुभ अवसर पर आम आदमी पार्टी का भोजपुरी भाषा में Special Song हुआ Launch😍👇 pic.twitter.com/kl3gHWFZzC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 14, 2025

The song praised AAP government's work in Delhi over the past two terms and said the time was ripe to bring Mr Kejriwal to power again. It underlined the AAP government's work in the fields of education and health. Using Bhojpuri for the campaign song must also be seen in the context of the key role voters with roots in Purvanchal -- eastern UP and western Bihar -- play in Delhi elections.

The national capital is headed for a three-cornered contest between the ruling AAP, the Opposition BJP and the Congress in the February 5 election.

Amid the bitter campaign, the BJP and the AAP have brought a slew of allegations against each other. The two parties have accused each other of attempts to tamper with voter lists to win the polls.

The AAP is pushing hard for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is all out to turn the tables. In the last Assembly polls in 2020, the AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP won eight.