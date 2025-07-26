BJP MP Seeks Bharat Ratna For Poet Bhikhari Thakur Ahead of Bihar Polls

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding that Bhikhari Thakur, the legendary Bhojpuri poet, playwright, singer, and social reformer, be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The timing of the demand, just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, has drawn political attention. Bhikhari Thakur, often hailed as the "Shakespeare of Bhojpuri," holds deep cultural resonance in Bihar, particularly among Bhojpuri-speaking voters in the state's northern and central districts.

In his letter dated July 16, Tiwari described Thakur as a visionary who used theatre, music, and literature to highlight pressing social issues like child marriage, caste discrimination, gender inequality, alcoholism, and migration.

"Bhikhari Thakur gave the Bhojpuri language a strong cultural identity and transformed folk art into a powerful medium for social awareness," Tiwari wrote. He referred to Thakur's iconic works such as Bidesiya, Beti Bechwa, and Gabar Ghichor, which continue to be performed in villages and towns across Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Born in 1887 in Chhapra district of Bihar, Thakur came from a barber family and had little formal education. Despite that, he built a travelling theatre company that brought socially charged performances to rural audiences. His plays were not just entertainment; they were critiques of deeply entrenched social norms.

While Tiwari's letter emphasizes Thakur's cultural contributions, the political context is hard to ignore. The BJP has been working to consolidate support among Bhojpuri-speaking voters, and invoking Bhikhari Thakur's legacy could strike a chord with this demographic. Tiwari himself is a well-known Bhojpuri performer-turned-politican and has used cultural messaging effectively in the past.

"The Bharat Ratna for Bhikhari Thakur would be a moment of pride not just for the Bhojpuri community, but for Indian folk tradition as a whole," the letter says, adding that such a recognition would reinforce the message of unity in diversity.

There has been no official response from the Home Ministry or the Prime Minister's Office. It remains unclear whether the demand will be considered ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri cultural organisations have welcomed the move, saying Thakur's contributions have long been overlooked at the national level. "It's a long-pending demand. Bhikhari Thakur deserves recognition for giving voice to the voiceless through his art," a member of the Bhikhari Thakur Natya Kala Parishad said.

Whether or not the government acts on Tiwari's request, the letter has placed Bhikhari Thakur's legacy and Bhojpuri cultural pride, back in the political conversation ahead of a crucial election.