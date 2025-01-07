Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

'Phir Layenge Kejriwal': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Campaign Song For Delhi Polls

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released the party's campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'<i>Phir Layenge Kejriwal</i>': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Campaign Song For Delhi Polls
AAP has intensified efforts to retain its footing in Delhi.
New Delhi:

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released the party's campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections, the schedule for which is expected to be announced later in the day.

"Phir Layenge Kejriwal" -- the 3:29-minute song -- highlights AAP's achievements during its tenure in office and aims to strike a chord with voters, emphasising continuity in governance.

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the polls schedule later on Tuesday.

Mr Kejriwal said after releasing the song, "We celebrate our elections like festivals, and people wait for our song; now it's out, and people can dance to it." Taking a dig at the BJP, he added, "I know even BJP leaders will like our song; even they can dance to our song in their rooms." Chief Minister Atishi and other senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh, among others, were present at the release.

With the release of the campaign song, AAP has intensified efforts to retain its footing in the national capital.

AAP has already announced candidates for all 70 constituencies as it bids to return to office for a third consecutive term.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Campaign Song, Delhi Elections
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.