Delhi Elections Dates To Be Announced Today At 2 PM

The dates of Assembly polls in Delhi will be announced at 2 pm today, the Election Commission has said. The tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly ends on February 15 and members of the next Assembly must be elected by then.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pushing hard for a third consecutive term, the Opposition BJP has gone all out to turn the tables. Also in the fight is the Congress, which is going alone and targeting both the BJP and the AAP -- its ally during the Lok Sabha polls.

AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who stepped down as Chief Minister after he was granted bail in a corruption case, is leading the party's campaign. The 56-year-old leader has said he would return to the top job only after the "people's court" verdict. Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also said he would take up a role in the cabinet after the "people's verdict". Mr Kejriwal, Mr Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain were arrested by central agencies in corruption cases. The party has termed it vendetta politics and accused the BJP of using probe agencies for political goals.

The ruling AAP is showcasing its work in education and health to seek votes. It has also made several promises, including assistance of Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly.

The BJP, on the other hand, has accused AAP of corruption and mismanagement of the capital's affairs. Alleging large-scale corruption by Mr Kejriwal in renovating the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, the party has claimed that AAP is headed for a big defeat.