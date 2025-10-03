'Not Political Arena': High Court Refuses CBI Probe Into Vijay Rally Stampede

No public rallies shall be held near highways and must have basic facilities, such as drinking water and toilets, the Madras High Court has ordered while disposing of petitions related to the deadly stampede at South superstar Vijay's rally in Karur last week.

The High Court's Madurai bench, comprising Justices M Dhandapani and M Jothiraman, passed the interim order this afternoon, six days after the stampede left 41 people dead, including 10 children.

It also dismissed a petition filed by ML Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sathi Katchi, demanding a CBI probe into the stampede. The petitioner is a politician, the bench noted, stressing that the court should not be turned into a political arena. It noted that the petitioner was not related to the victims and that the probe is still in an initial stage.

Another petition seeking a CBI probe was also dismissed, with the court saying it was not maintainable.

On petitions demanding compensation for victims, the court issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. Both parties must respond to the notices within two weeks.

Vijay's party has already announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh for victims' families and Rs 2 lakh for those injured. Separately, the Tamil Nadu government has also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died.

The court also disposed of pleas seeking the framing of SOPs for holding public rallies, noting that it has already directed the state government to do so. The state government informed that until such SOPs are formed, no permissions will be given to any political party to hold public meetings at non-designated places.

"This will not affect public gatherings by parties in designated places," the bench said.

During the hearing, the High Court also made strong observations against the MK Stalin government. Stressing that people's safety is a priority, the court asserted that it was the state government's job to protect lives, and basic facilities should have been ensured.

The interim order said that such rallies should be held near state or national highways, and drinking water, ambulances, toilet facilities and exit paths must be ensured for attendees.

At least 41 people had died in the September 27 stampede, with the police noting that the rally saw a 27,000 turnout, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants. The police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay for the tragedy.

A political blame game soon followed, with Vijay accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of vendetta politics. The actor must take responsibility for the deaths because he broke the rules, the DMK hit back.