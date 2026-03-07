Madras High Court Pushes For Symbolic Puja Atop Pillar Amid Deepam Row

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has pushed for a symbolic puja at the hilltop Deepathoon pillar in Thirupparankundram, even as contempt proceedings continue over the alleged failure to implement earlier court orders related to the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp.

Hearing the petitions, Justice GR Swaminathan had earlier suggested that five persons chosen by the court be permitted to visit the hilltop pillar and offer symbolic prayers, observing that such a step could demonstrate the sincerity of authorities in implementing the court's directions.

The proposal came after the Madurai District Collector filed an additional affidavit stating that the prohibitory orders issued on December 3 were intended only to facilitate the execution of the court's order, enabling the temple administration to implement the direction in a controlled manner.

Justice Swaminathan observed that the sincerity of that explanation would be evident if authorities now allowed the symbolic prayers at the hilltop pillar.

The temple administration, represented by senior counsel, told the court that the suggestion would need to be discussed by the temple trustees and approved by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, which oversees the temple's functioning.

The contempt petitions relate to allegations that officials and temple authorities failed to implement earlier directions to light a lamp at the Deepathoon pillar at the hilltop of the Thirupparankundram Subramania Swamy Temple during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

During the hearing, counsel for senior police officials raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the original order of the single judge had merged with the ruling of a division bench that later heard the appeals, and therefore, the contempt proceedings were not maintainable before the single judge.

Justice Swaminathan rejected the argument, citing a recent ruling of the Supreme Court of India, which held that contempt jurisdiction remains independent of the doctrine of merger, and that the High Court can still examine violations of its own orders.

The court also noted that the division bench had, in fact, confirmed the direction to light the lamp at the Deepathoon pillar, meaning the original order remained valid.

The state's broader position in the dispute has been that the division bench directed that the lamp be lit at the hilltop pillar from the next Karthigai Deepam festival, and therefore, questions of compliance would arise when the festival is held next year.

The contempt proceedings stem from events following the court's earlier directions, when authorities cited law-and-order concerns and imposed prohibitory restrictions that prevented devotees from lighting the lamp. Even after those restrictions were challenged in court, the implementation of the directions became the subject of contempt petitions.

Justice Swaminathan cautioned that if a satisfactory response is not received, charges could be framed against officials and temple authorities, and the contempt inquiry could proceed on a day-to-day basis.

In a separate development, MPs from INDIA Bloc have initiated impeachment proceedings against Justice G R Swaminathan, citing several reasons. They deny it has anything to do with the Thiruparankudram case.