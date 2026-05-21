Court Notice To TVK, Poll Body Over Use Of Children In Election Campaign

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to TVK founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and others on a petition seeking a direction to the EC to inquire into allegations of corrupt practices, including the use of children to influence the electorate, committed during the TN Legislative Assembly election 2026.

A vacation bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan also ordered notice to ECI, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, DMK President MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on a Public Interest Litigation plea filed by Advocate L Vasuki of Cuddalore District.

The bench posted to May 29, further hearing of the case.

In her petition, Vasuki submitted that during the election campaign, the President of TVK allegedly made statements during a public meeting conducted at YMCA Grounds, Chennai on April 21, 2026, calling upon children to emotionally influence or pressure their parents in relation to voting preference.

The said speech was widely circulated through print media, digital media and social media platforms and generated widespread public discussion regarding the use of minor children as instruments of electoral influence, she added.

She said following the said speech, numerous videos and online materials surfaced allegedly showing children emotionally pressurising parents regarding voting choices.

Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 defines corrupt practices including undue influence in the electoral process and the allegations surrounding the said campaign speech warranted immediate examination by the ECI and CEO, she added.

She said apart from the above, widespread allegations relating to distribution of cash-for-votes were reported across several constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the 2026 Assembly Elections.

Constituencies including Mylapore, Alangulam and Thirumangalam witnessed serious allegations and media reports concerning electoral bribery and distribution of money to voters.

Reports also emerged regarding public protests in certain areas alleging discriminatory distribution of cash to voters, she added.

She said several complaints, media reports, digital evidence, videos and social media materials concerning the above allegations were already in the public domain and the ECI and Chief Electoral Officer cannot plead ignorance regarding the same.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations affecting the purity of the electoral process, no effective or transparent inquiry appears to have been initiated by the ECI and CEO, she added.

She said the "inaction" of the ECI and CEO in the face of widespread allegations affecting free and fair elections violates Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and strikes at the basic structure doctrine.

Hence, she has filed the present petition, Vasuki added.

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