Madhya Pradesh To Set Up 4 Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leaks After PM's Call

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured students of speedy justice in the alleged NEET paper leak case by announcing the setting up of Fast Track Courts, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to establish four such courts in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Fast Track Courts would be set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur to ensure quicker disposal of cases and timely justice.

"Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement yesterday regarding Fast Track Courts, our government has decided today to establish four new Fast Track Courts," Chief Minister Yadav said while announcing the decision.

The Chief Minister added that the courts would expedite the hearing of various cases, particularly those involving youth.

"Fast Track Courts will be established in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur so that cases, including those related to youth, are disposed of quickly and people receive timely justice," he said.

The decision comes amid a nationwide controversy over the alleged NEET paper leak, which has led to protests by students seeking a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Thousands of students gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for the last several days, demanding accountability in the examination process and measures to safeguard the future of aspirants.

The protest later turned political after the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of using excessive force against the demonstrators and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Centre has said that the interests of students remain paramount and has added that those responsible for any irregularities will face strict legal action.

The Madhya Pradesh government's decision is the first major state-level initiative following the Prime Minister's announcement and is aimed at strengthening the judicial mechanism for faster disposal of cases.

The state government is expected to issue detailed guidelines on the functioning and jurisdiction of the new Fast Track Courts in the coming days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)