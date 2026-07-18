"Those With One Marriage Will Stay In Madhya Pradesh": Mohan Yadav On Uniform Civil Code Bill

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government would introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill during the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly, stressing that "only those with one marriage will have legal right to reside in the state".

Chief Minister Yadav made the remark while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a Sandipani School in Katni district on Friday. He said the proposed law was aimed at ensuring a uniform legal framework for all citizens in the state.

"When there should be one nation, one Constitution, one head and one flag, why should there be separate laws for Hindus and Muslims? There should be one law for everyone. If Ram can have only one marriage, why should Rahim have two, three or four? Our Muslim sisters are also our sisters. Under the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), only a person who has one marriage will have the legal right to reside in Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Yadav also said the proposed law would provide for a uniform legal system, asserting that the practice of instant triple talaq had no place in the current legal framework.

"There should be one system for everyone. Why should there be different laws? If anyone says 'talaq, talaq, talaq', they will be sent to jail. The era of triple talaq is over. Only one marriage will be legally recognised. We are bringing this law in Madhya Pradesh through the government because there should be no discrimination among citizens. We all are the children of Mother India in this country," he said.

The Chief Minister further said the Cabinet would consider the proposal at its upcoming meeting in Jagdishpur before the Bill is introduced in the Assembly during the Monsoon Session.

"We are going to introduce this Bill in the upcoming monsoon session. Before taking the Bill to the Assembly, we will approve it in the next Cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held at Jagdishpur in Bhopal. The Congress has created divisions by looking at issues through the prism of Hindus and Muslims," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's remarks, Congress Spokesperson Abbas Hafeez objected to the Chief Minister's reference to 'Ram' and 'Rahim', saying both were sacred names in their respective religions and should not be used for political comparisons.

"I condemn the Chief Minister's statement because he used the names 'Ram' and 'Rahim'. Both are sacred names in their respective religions and communities. Using those names as an analogy, I would say, reflects a decline in the Chief Minister's thinking. I respect the Chair he holds. When he speaks about the Uniform Civil Code, he gives the example of marriage. Is the Chief Minister also saying the same thing to our tribal communities? Does he not know that the Constitution permits polygamy for certain tribal communities in this country? Does he want to take away their rights as well," Hafeez said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP was targeting one community in the name of the UCC for political gains.

"I do not want to go into a detailed debate on whether polygamy is good or bad, or what its advantages or disadvantages are. But when you target one community, while leaving another category untouched in the name of the UCC, you need to clarify your position. If you cannot provide that clarity or take firm steps, then you are simply doing politics. Giving the example that, under the UCC, the rights of one particular community will be taken away shows that your objective is political and nothing beyond politics," Hafeez added.

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