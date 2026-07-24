Bombay High Court Notifies 2 Special Courts For Paper Leak Cases

The Bombay High Court on Friday designated two special courts, one each in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Maharashtra, to hear cases related to malpractices in public examinations, including the medical entrance test NEET.

The decision came a day after the central government assured setting up of fast-track courts to hear cases related to malpractices in examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), amid widespread protests by students and activists over the medical entrance exam paper leak in May and to seek accountability for irregularities.

Acting HC Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge designated Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate SV Pawar at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (central Maharashtra) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Gulshan Kolte at Nagpur (eastern Maharashtra) to hear the cases.

As per official sources in the HC, the decision was pursuant to directives from the Centre to designate special courts for conducting trial of offences arising out of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act as well as the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at least in two major districts.

Under the 2024 Act, trials in such cases are required to be completed within three months.

A protest largely driven by students is going on at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June-end to seek accountability from the government for exam irregularities and introduce reforms in the education sector. Demonstrations in support of the Delhi agitation are being organised by student groups, activists and common citizens across the country.

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