Madhya Pradesh Techie's Body Brought From Thailand With Government Help

Pragya Paliwal was working as a software engineer with a company in Bengaluru.

The mortal remains of a woman software engineer, who was killed in a road accident in Thailand, were brought here on Sunday after the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government extended help to her family members, none of whom had a passport.

In the absence of passport, the family of software engineer, Pragya Paliwal (29), who died in Phuket city of Thailand on October 9, was finding it difficult to travel to that country to bring back her body.

"It was taking a long time for a family member to go there in the absence of passport. So the Madhya Pradesh government arranged the funds of Rs 2.02 lakh and fixed an agency to bring back the mortal remains. The Centre also helped in the process," said local MLA Alok Chaturvedi.

Her body was brought to Delhi late Saturday night in a flight, after which a state government ambulance brought the body to Chhatarpur on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The mortal remains were consigned to flames on Sunday evening.

Pragya's brother, SP Paliwal, had earlier said that she had reached Thailand on October 8 to take part in the annual conference of a Hong Kong-based organisation.

"Her roommate in Bengaluru informed us on October 9 about her death in a road accident in Phuket," he had said.

When the issue regarding the problem being faced by Pragya's kin was raised on the social media, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had assured to help the bereaved family.

