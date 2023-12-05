On Being A Contender For Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Post, Shivraj Chouhan Says...

The BJP had not projected any chief ministerial face in the 2023 Assembly elections.

After the BJP's landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has never been a contender for the chief minister's post earlier or even now.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 Assembly seats, while the Congress won 66 and the Bharat Adivasi Party secured one.

"I have neither been a contender for the chief minister (post) earlier nor am I today. As a party worker, I have always carried out whatever work assigned by the BJP with dedication, to the best of my ability, genuineness and honesty," Mr Chouhan said in a video statement shared on his official X account.

Mr Chouhan, who has been Madhya Pradesh's chief minister four times, said he is fortunate to be a "worker of the BJP." "I am fortunate that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji is our leader and I got an opportunity to work with him, A glorious, prosperous, and powerful India is being built under Modi ji... Modi ji is our leader and we have always felt proud and happy to work with him," he said, while terming himself as a party worker.

Thanking the voters, Mr Chouhan said people gave unprecedented support to the BJP.

