Digvijaya Singh's 'Maharaja Betrayed Congress' Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia

Digvijaya Singh made the remark while addressing a program in Bamori assembly constituency. (File)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has taken a potshot at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying he didn't expect that such a 'king' of the Scindia family would betray Congress like this.

Mr Singh made the remark while addressing a program in Bamori assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday in view of the state assembly polls scheduled next week.

"I did not expect that such a king of the Scindia family would betray Congress like this. What did the Congress not offer him? First, they made bade Maharaja (Madahvrao Scindia) MP from here then former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi made him a minister, gave respect. Jyotiraditya Scindia came to Congress and the Congress made him MP and then minister twice. What is the reason that he left," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Mr Singh further targeted state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, saying he was sold out to the BJP.

"Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath made him (Mahendra Singh Sisodia) a minister on the recommendation of Jyotiraditya Scindia, but he was sold out to the BJP," he added.

Mr Sisodia is contesting from Bamori assembly seat in next week's polls while Congress has fielded Rishi Agarwal from the seat.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators for 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. A political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)