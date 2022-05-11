Madhya Pradesh Minister's Daughter-In-Law Found Dead At Home: Report

Savita Parmar's body has been taken for a forensic test. Autopsy report is awaited (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar's daughter-in-law Savita Parmar allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday in the state's Shajapur district.

Savita Parmar was found dead at her residence. Her relatives have confirmed the incident, reported news agency ANI.

The cause of the incident is alleged to be a "family problem" although nothing has been confirmed yet by the police, reported ANI.

Savita Parmar, 22, was married to Devraj Singh, son of Inder Singh Parmar for the last three years.

The body has been sent for a forensic test this morning and the autopsy report is awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)