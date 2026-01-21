Dog Refuses To Leave Owner's Side, Chases Vehicle Carrying Body For 4 km

In a quiet corner of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where grief often passes in silence, a dog's devotion spoke louder than words. In a village, a pet dog refused to abandon his owner even after death, keeping watch through the night, walking the final journey, and sitting through the last rites with a stillness that moved everyone who witnessed it.

Forty-year-old Jagdish Prajapati was found hanging in his house on Monday. When family members discovered the tragedy, they also found his pet dog seated beside the body, unmoving, as if guarding him. Through the long night, the dog did not leave. No cries, no restlessness, only quiet presence.

The next morning, when the body was taken to Karera for post-mortem, the dog ran behind the tractor-trolley for nearly four kilometres.

Villagers watched as he struggled to keep pace, unwilling to be left behind. Eventually, the family placed him on the trolley. At the post-mortem house, he stayed close, waiting. When the formalities were completed, he returned to the village with the body, faithful to the end.

At the cremation ground, the dog sat near the pyre. He neither ate nor drank, refusing all attempts to move him away. Even seasoned police personnel were struck by the depth of the animal's attachment. The station in-charge later released a video praising the dog's loyalty, a clip that has since gone viral, resonating far beyond the village.

It is not yet known why Jagdish died by suicide.

Police have registered a case and completed the post-mortem, but what remains with people is not procedure; it is memory. In a world that often measures love in words, this dog measured it in presence. He did not understand death's finality, perhaps, but he understood belonging. And until the last ember cooled, he stayed where he believed he belonged ... beside his human.