Madhya Pradesh Man Found Dead After Bathing In Pond Post Holi Celebration

The body of one of them has been found. (Representational)

One person died and another is missing after they entered a pond in Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh post Holi celebrations, a police official said on Thursday.

They had entered the pond, near Kapil Dhara locality, on Wednesday evening to take bath, Ramnagar police station in charge RK Bais said.

"The body of the one of the persons, identified as Somaditya Ganguly (22), has been found. His friend Aditya Singh (23) is missing and a search operation is underway with divers being deployed," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)