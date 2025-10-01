Madhya Pradesh Man Bleeds Outside Police Station While Cops Get Car Washed

Daboh police station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district has once again brought the police under sharp criticism, with an incident that residents described as the height of negligence and insensitivity.

In what many are calling a glaring example of "MP ajab hai, sabse gajab hai," a grievously injured man was left unattended outside a police station while officers allegedly prioritised getting their car washed.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Barthara village under Daboh police station limits. According to reports, a long-standing property dispute turned violent when Narayan Parihar and Komal Parihar attacked their relative, Shyamu Parihar, with an axe and sticks while he was constructing a wall.

Bleeding heavily, Shyamu Parihar was rescued by his brother Ramu, who rushed him to the police station seeking urgent help and protection. But instead of immediate medical attention or prompt filing of a case, what followed shocked bystanders.

Witnesses alleged that police personnel, including sub-inspector Ravindra Kumar Manjhi, were more concerned about getting their vehicle washed than attending to the victim.

Shyamu Parihar lay outside the police station writhing in pain, while a policeman kept himself busy with getting a car washed.

Even after an hour's delay, the first information report (FIR) was reportedly registered only after repeated pleas from the complainant's family. More disturbingly, locals alleged the police demanded money in exchange for filing the complaint, and when it was not paid, the tables were turned - the victim was made the accused in the case.

The victim's family, outraged by the delay and alleged extortion, say the lack of timely action endangered Shyamu Parihar's life.

"Instead of saving my brother, they were bargaining with us," said Ramu Parihar, adding they have appealed directly to Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav for justice.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations, inspector Rakesh Sharma said the behavior of the sub inspector was unacceptable and should not have occurred. However, no immediate action has yet been confirmed against the officers involved.

The episode has sparked widespread anger in the region, with locals demanding a fair probe and strict disciplinary measures. Many residents described the incident as not just negligence but an outright abuse of power, emblematic of why public trust in the police remained shaky.