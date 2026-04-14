Madhya Pradesh Journalist Dies After Ambulance Delay, Family Claims "They Were On VIP Duty"

A journalist who was critically injured in an accident died during treatment in Madhya Pradesh - a day after an ambulance failed to arrive on time to transport him to a medical facility.

Deepak Soni, editor of the monthly magazine 'Swarn Mangalam', was critically injured in a road accident on Friday while on his way to attend an agricultural fair in Raisen. What followed, his family and colleagues allege, was a series of delays that ultimately proved fatal.

According to the family, Soni was rushed to the District Hospital soon after the accident. However, despite his critical condition, an ambulance was not made available for nearly two to three hours. With time slipping away, his family had no option but to arrange a private vehicle to take him to Bhopal - where he died during treatment.

Soni's family alleged that the ambulances at the District Hospital had been deployed for "VIP duties" related to an agricultural event attended by senior political leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a telephonic conversation that has since come under scrutiny, Civil Surgeon Yashpal Baliyan reportedly acknowledged that all ambulances were engaged in VIP arrangements and that no immediate alternative could be arranged.

The incident has led to widespread anguish among journalists and citizens, with members of the press in Raisen submitting a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the District Collector. A similar memorandum was also submitted to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding a thorough inquiry and strict action against those found responsible.

Reacting to the incident, Minister of State for Public Health and Medical Education Narendra Patel expressed condolences and assured that the matter would be investigated. He stated that if negligence is established, whether on the part of hospital authorities or the '108' ambulance service, appropriate action will be taken.

He also emphasised that officials in positions of responsibility must communicate with sensitivity, especially in such circumstances.

Senior journalist Deepak Kagar described the situation as deeply distressing. "A colleague was fighting for his life, and for three hours, his family struggled for an ambulance. When the Civil Surgeon was contacted, the response they received was disheartening," he said.