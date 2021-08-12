Madhya Pradesh Government Staffer Caught Taking Bribe From Farmer: Police

A case has been registered against the accused, officials said (Representational)

The Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh today caught a staffer of the tehsildar's office while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer in the state's Niwari district, an official said.

The accused Pradeep Babele (58) allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from Mahesh Yadav for recording the latter's name as the owner of a piece of land in the government records, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Khede said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the farmer, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed as he collected the bribe amount at his office in the tehsil headquarters, the official said.

A case has been registered against Pradeep Babele under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, he added.