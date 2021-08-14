Madhya Pradesh Government Sounds Alert Ahead Of Independence Day

15 August 2021: Alert sounded as per Centre's guidelines, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has sounded an alert ahead of Independence Day as per the Centre's guidelines, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he also said strict action will be taken immediately if any suspicious activity is noticed.

Meanwhile, the state government has allocated different districts to ministers for hoisting the tricolour on August 15.

Accordingly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the flag in the state capital and ministers will participate in similar functions in 30 other districts and read out the CM's message, an official order said.

In 20 districts, respective district collectors will hoist the national flag. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam will participate in the Independence Day function in Rewa, it said.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Chouhan and other ministers have extended greetings to the people on the eve of Independence Day.

