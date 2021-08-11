Independence Day 2021: History And Significance Of August 15

Independence Day 2021: Every year on I-Day, the tricolour is hoisted at Red Fort by incumbent PM (File).

India received freedom from the oppressive rule of the British Empire on August 15, 1947. This day is celebrated across the nation with much ardour and pride, with all Indians coming together to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and leaders who dedicated their lives to liberate our nation. Many of these leaders fought passionately against the British armies to set the nation free from colonial rule.

August 15 every year is celebrated by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. This year, India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, and to commemorate the occasion, here is a look at the history and significance of this day.

History

The British Empire first set foot in India through its trading company called The East India Company in Surat, Gujarat, in 1619. The East India Company set up trading posts in the port city. By 1757, the East India Company took control of the nation after their victory at the Battle of Plassey. The British Empire ruled India for 150 years through the East India Company. Their rule grew oppressive and cruel and sowed the seeds of rebellion in the minds of Indians. Great leaders emerged and strove to fight for freedom. Leaders and freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh heralded the freedom struggle across the nation. The Quit India Movement resulted in the British leaving the country and transferring all the power back to the Indian citizens in 1947.

Significance Of August 15

On August 15 in 1947, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the tricolour from the Red Fort in Delhi for the first time. Thereafter, every year on Independence Day, the national flag is hoisted at the Red Fort by the incumbent Prime Minister followed by an address to the nation. How did this date come into being? On July 14, 1947, The Indian Independence Bill was first introduced in the British House Of Commons. The bill provided for the end of British rule in India on August 15, 1947. The bill was passed within a fortnight and India got its freedom on August 15, 1947.