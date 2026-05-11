Madhya Pradesh Government Orders Judicial Probe In Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the Jabalpur Bargi Dam cruise tragedy that claimed 13 lives, turning the April 30 disaster into a major test of accountability for the state's water tourism system.

A one-member commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Sanjay Dwivedi has been constituted under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department on Sunday, the commission will submit its report to the state government within three months.

The tragedy took place when a cruise boat sank in the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, killing 13 people, including eight women, four children, and one man. All bodies were recovered after a nearly 60-hour rescue operation, leaving families devastated and raising serious questions over safety checks, vessel fitness, rescue preparedness, and administrative supervision.

The judicial commission will examine the actual causes of the accident and identify those responsible. It will also review whether the rescue and relief operations were adequate and timely. The inquiry will go beyond Bargi and look at the larger safety framework for boats, cruise vessels, and water sports activities operating across Madhya Pradesh.

The commission has also been asked to examine certification mechanisms under the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, and NDMA safety guidelines. Based on its findings, it will recommend a uniform Standard Operating Procedure for the safe operation and maintenance of cruises, boats, and water tourism activities in the state.

The government has also directed that the commission suggest measures for setting up Quick Response Teams at all locations where water transport and tourism activities are conducted. This is significant because the Bargi tragedy has exposed how a tourist outing can turn into a mass casualty incident if rescue systems are not ready on the ground.

The inquiry comes after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Jabalpur, inspected the accident site, and met the bereaved families. Following his visit, the government terminated the services of cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra with immediate effect. Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi manager Sunil Maravi was suspended for alleged negligence, while Regional Manager Sanjay Malhotra was attached to headquarters, and departmental proceedings were initiated against him.

The legal heat around the case has also intensified. On May 6, a Jabalpur court directed registration of an FIR against the cruise pilot and staff. Taking suo motu cognisance, Judicial Magistrate First Class D P Sutrakar observed that the pilot allegedly operated the cruise negligently and abandoned passengers while saving himself. The court noted that such conduct may attract offences under Sections 106 and 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.