Four Army Officers, Fully Vaccinated, Test Covid Positive In Indore

Four fully-vaccinated Army officers, two of them participating in a course of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Tuesday.

"Four Army officers have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days in Indore. They had received both doses of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. They have no symptoms and their condition is fine," said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer, COVID-19, Indore.

He said two of the infected officers are residents of the Army Cantonment located in nearby Mhow town and two others are enrolled for the IIM Indore's Certificate Course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO).

Meanwhile, the IIM administration has decided to stop the offline classes and will conduct them virtually.

"As a precautionary measure, we have decided to conduct online classes instead of offline for a batch of 60 participants of CCBMDO course after some of them tested positive for the pandemic," IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai said.

He, however, said that participants in the current batch of defence course were not staying at the IIM campus. A separate classroom was arranged on the campus for them, he added.

"Those who had come in contact with the participating Army officers during the study at the IIM campus have tested negative for coronavirus," he said.

In another development, a 69-year-old fully vaccinated woman died due to the COVID-19 infection in Indore on Saturday.

With the latest fatality, the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the Indore district so far went up to 1,393.

Indore district recorded 1,53,299 COVID-19 cases since March 24, 2020.