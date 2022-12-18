Ex MLA Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Parliament Gets Bail

A Delhi court has granted bail to former Madhya Pradesh MLA Kishore Samrite who was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up Parliament over his “unfulfilled demands”.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull granted the relief to the accused noting that the threat to blow off Parliament did not result in any kind of explosion or loss of life or property and that the investigation was already complete in the case.

A parcel containing a suspicious item related to explosives, besides an Indian Flag and a copy of the Constitution of India was received through speed post at the Parliament House on September 16, 2022.

“In the facts and circumstances, having regard to the fact that threat to blow off Parliament House did not result in any kind of explosion or loss to life or property, the period of custody undergone by the accused, the fact that the investigation of this case is complete and the charge-sheet stands filed and having regard to the age of accused i.e. 59 years, the application stands allowed and the applicant is admitted to bail,” the judge said.

In an order passed on December 17, the judge noted that the accused, a former MLA from Lanji in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on September 19 and was in the custody since then.

He noted that though the CFSL report has opined that the material recovered from the parcel could be used as an “explosive”, there is nothing on record to show that the accused was capable of causing any kind of explosion remotely.

He further noted that the investigation of this case was complete and even the charge-sheet has been filed on record.

The court granted the relief on furnishing personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount with condition that the accused will not indulge in any similar kind of offence in future during the pendency of this case and will not extend any kind of threat to the witnesses.

The prosecution had opposed the bail application, saying that the accused had no respect for the law of country and that the act done by him was a threat to national security.

The parcel also had 10 pages signed by Samrite from which it was made out that he was showing dissatisfaction with the policies of ruling government and made 70 different demands with a threat to blow off Parliament House on September 30, 2022 if his demands were not fulfilled.

During investigation, it also came to light that the accused has sent a similar parcel to the Supreme Court of India on September 19, 2022 and a separate FIR has been lodged in that regard, it said.

