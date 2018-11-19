Posters Asking People To Vote Seen At Wedding Venue In Madhya Pradesh

Atahullah Khan put up poster appealing the wedding guests to cast vote.

For his son's wedding, Madhya Pradesh-based social worker Atahullah Khan had a message to share with the wedding guests who attended the function - that of exercising their right in the upcoming assemble elections.

Mr Khan put up a poster in Burhanpur city appealing the guests, who had come to attend the wedding of his son, Salman, to cast vote.

"Considering voting as a moral obligation, I have done my bit to urge people of my city by placing posters at my son's wedding to urge them to vote. As the population of minorities is more in this city, hence I printed the posters in Urdu so that it can be easily readable to all," he said.

Mr Khan is among the people who are inspired by the Election Commission's election awareness campaign. The poll body has directed the district administration and the concerned election officers of the respective areas to urge people to exercise their franchise on November 28.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 to elect 230 members of the Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on December 11.