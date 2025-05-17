In Centre's Anti-Terror Outreach Teams, Only 1 Name Suggested By Congress

The Centre has released the final list of seven all-party delegations that will travel around the world to brief other nations about India's Operation Sindoor. From the Congress party's formal recommendation of four names, only Anand Sharma appeared in the list. The remaining three - Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring did not figure in the list.

The seven delegations that will go to different countries assigned to them will be led by BJP's Baijayant Jay Panda and Ravi Shankar Prasad, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule.

"One mission. One message. One Bharat. Seven all-party delegations will soon engage key nations under Operation Sindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

He shared the final list of all the names.

Here's the list of MPs & delegations representing this united front. https://t.co/1igT7D21mZ pic.twitter.com/3eaZS21PbC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 17, 2025

The Centre on its own picked Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Amar Singh, and Manish Tewari - MPs who were not in the list of recommended names sent by the Congress party to the Centre. From that list, only Anand Sharma got picked.

Ravi Shankar Prasad will lead the delegation to the UK, France, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark.

Shashi Tharoor, who was a diplomat before he joined politics full-time, will take the delegation to the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.

The delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha will fly to Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore.