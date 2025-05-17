Cop Jumps Into Ghaziabad Canal In Bid To Save Woman From Alleged Suicide, Dies

A traffic police constable died on Saturday after he jumped into the Hindon Canal to save a woman who was allegedly attempting suicide, officials said.

The constable, identified as Ankit Tomar, was in his late twenties. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being pulled from the muddy canal by divers.

According to police, the incident unfolded when Aarti (23), a resident of Vaishali Sector 2, jumped into the canal following a domestic dispute with her husband, Aditya on Saturday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, "Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) Dharmendra and Constable Ankit Tomar, who was on duty nearby, immediately jumped into the canal to rescue Aarti.

Several passersby also joined the rescue effort. While Aarti was successfully pulled to safety, the TSI and Constable Tomar got stuck in the canal's muddy bed."

"While TSI Dharmendra managed to extract himself, Tomar remained trapped. Divers were eventually able to free him, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died," the DCP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

