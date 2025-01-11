Man Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad, Wife Kills Herself In Delhi Upon Learning

A man in Ghaziabad died by suicide. His wife, in Delhi following a fight with him, heard the news of her husband's death, and killed herself, police said. The couple were parents to a one-year-old girl.

The incidents involve Vijay Pratap Chauhan, 32, and his wife Shivani, 28, who resided in the Loni Border area of Ghaziabad. According to the police, the couple had a history of marital discord.

Vijay and Shivani, who lived in Jawahar Nagar's G Block in Ghaziabad, had a heated argument Friday evening. Following the dispute, Shivani left their home and travelled to northeast Delhi. Vijay reportedly made a call to Shivani after she left, during which he allegedly told her that she would never see him again.

Shortly after, Vijay's aunt, Meera, visited his home and discovered his body. He had hanged himself inside the house. She immediately informed Shivani of the incident. Upon hearing the news, Shivani took her own life by hanging herself from an electric pole near the Loni roundabout in northeast Delhi, approximately 8 kilometres from their residence.

Ghaziabad Police and Delhi Police are conducting parallel investigations into the incident. Both the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. No suicide notes were recovered at either scene. A forensic team examined both locations. Police confirmed that there were no external injuries on Shivani's body apart from the marks consistent with hanging.