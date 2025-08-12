Delhi Advocate Allegedly Jumps From 4th Floor, Dies

A 33-year-old advocate allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of a four-storey building in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The advocate has been identified as Phagun Kalra, a resident of the locality. He was married and reportedly worked as an advocate. A suicide note was recovered from Kalra's pocket, a senior officer said, adding the primary reason for taking the extreme step appears to be depression.

The officer said a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at the Lajpat Nagar police station around 1:20 PM, informing that someone had fallen from the terrace. The station house officer (SHO), along with local police, rushed to the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood on the road.

"He had no signs of life and appeared to have died on the spot after falling from the fourth-floor roof... His wife has prima facie identified the handwriting in the note (found in his pocket," the officer said.

The body was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for post-mortem examination. A crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene, and legal proceedings under relevant sections are underway.

