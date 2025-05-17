Studying In US? Know What Will Happen If You Stay Beyond Authorised Period

The United States Embassy in India has issued a strong advisory for Indian citizens currently residing in the US on temporary visas, urging them not to exceed their legally permitted duration of stay. The embassy warned that overstaying could lead to deportation and a permanent ban on re-entering the country.

In a tweet posted on its official handle, the embassy said: "If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future."

The advisory serves as a reminder for individuals in the US on various non-immigrant visas-such as tourist, student, and work permits-to adhere strictly to the validity period granted at the time of entry.

What Counts As 'Authorised Stay'?

The duration a person is legally allowed to remain in the US is usually marked on the I-94 form (Arrival/Departure Record), which is issued by immigration officials upon entry. The embassy highlighted that even a brief overstay can carry serious legal consequences.

A permanent ban could derail long-term plans, particularly for those aspiring to study, work, or reunite with family members in the United States.

The embassy further advised those facing unavoidable delays in leaving the country to promptly reach out to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to seek legal options for extending their stay.