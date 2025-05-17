Video: Man Takes Down Signboard Stuck On High-Tension Wire In Noida

An iron signboard was dangling mid-air from a high tension wire, showed a video, as heavy rain and strong winds buffeted Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday.

The incident, whose video is now in wide circulation, was reported from Sector 20 in Noida.

A huge crowd has assembled on the roads with mobile phones thrashing the air to record the goings-on as an employee of the state board was also seen up on the wire.

In the video clip, the employee can be seen kicking the iron board, using his hands to yank it off the wire. He does manage to get the board off the wire.

On social media, the electricity department is being praised and the employee is being hailed as a "Superman".

In nearby Sector 27, a traffic light pole collapsed due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall, further affecting vehicular movement. No one was reported injured.

At other places, there were reports of tree felling and electric poles falling.

As news spread, personnel from traffic and Noida Development Authority reached the spot to help clear the roads.

The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heat waves in several northern states.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)