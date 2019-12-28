Madhya Pradesh Cops Seen Hitting Boy With Slippers, Sticks; Probe Ordered

The boy cries in pain and begs the cops to stop.

A video of cops in Madhya Pradesh thrashing a young boy with slippers and sticks has gone viral on social media, prompting the state government to begin a probe.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. In a video of the incident, two cops in plainclothes are seen beating up a boy with slippers and sticks while their colleagues in uniform look on. At one point in the video, they are even seen laughing as the boy is mercilessly beaten.

The boy cries in pain and begs them to stop but they continue hitting him. Later in the video, the boy is seen falling at one of the cop's feet, asking for forgiveness.

It is not yet clear when the incident took place or why the cops were thrashing the boy. News agency PTI quoted sources to say that the video was shot earlier this month at Damoh's Kotwali police station.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said that they have identified the cops in the video and will take action against them. "The cops in the video are constables named Mahesh Yadav and Manish Gandharv. We will investigate the matter," he said.

The incident also prompted a response from Chief Minister Kamal Nath. "A video of cops beating an innocent boy in Damoh has come to my notice. The police have been ordered to investigate the case," he tweeted.

"Such inhumane incidents are a blot on humanity and cannot be tolerated. The guilty must not be spared. Instructions have also been issued to take strict action against the culprits after the investigation," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)